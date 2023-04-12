مسرح شكسبير يستضيف إفطارًا جماعيًا للمسلمين

استضاف مسرح شكسبير غلوب، أحد أكبر المسارح التاريخية في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، إفطارا جماعيا لعدد من المسلمين، وذلك بتنظيم من مبادرة (الإفطار المفتوح).
ورحب الرئيس التنفيذي للمسرح أمير إدن بالحضور، وقال "لم نتخيل قط استضافة إفطار في مسرحنا، نود أن نشكر إدارة المسرح على تلك الخطوة التي تؤكد قوة قيم الانتماء والوحدة".
وصدح الأذان بين قاعات المسرح، كما صلى الحضور جماعة في لحظة كانت الأولى بمسرح شكسبير الذي اشتهر بحضور الملوك والمشاهير لعروضه.
We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our volunteers and sponsors who made this #OpenIftar event at the Shakespeare’s Globe possible. We are grateful for your commitment to fostering a sense of community and unity. @myalgbra @LidlGB @yurtdisiturkler @IslamicReliefUK pic.twitter.com/LQ6MZmP3Ys— Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 10, 2023
وأظهرت اللقطات المئات وهم يستمعون للأذان في أنحاء المسرح العريق بديكوره المميز، في مشهد حاز إعجاب رواد المنصات.
What an experience! Over 400 people from different backgrounds gathered at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre to break their fasts, and watching a special performance of Adhan, “God is Great”. My gratitude to @OpenIftar, @The_Globe & all participants #Ramadan_Kareem, #رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/96cN2nLzhH— Sundus Omar Ali (@sundusomarali) April 10, 2023
وقدم عدد من الفنانين المسلمين بعض الفقرات بعد الإفطار للتعريف بالدين الإسلامي وشهر رمضان، وسادت الفعالية أجواء مميزة.
The Adhan rings out in the air, a melody so sweet it doth move the soul. It bids us to break our fast and seek divine grace. Come hither, all ye who gather at Shakespeare's Globe, and let us heed the Adhan's call together. #Ramadan @The_Globe pic.twitter.com/4d64Obl4uG— Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 10, 2023
وحضر الإفطار عدد من الشخصيات البارزة، منهم سفيرة العراق السابقة لدى مملكة النرويج سندس عمر علي التي كتبت عبر حسابها الرسمي "إنها لتجربة رائعة أن يجتمع أكثر من 400 شخص من خلفيات مختلفة في مسرح شكسبير غلوب لتناول الإفطار وسماع النداء للإفطار بكلمة: الله أكبر"، وشكرت المنظمين والمسرح.
Come hither, all ye who gather at Shakespeare's Globe. The sweet strains of Islamic nasheeds fill the air at the #OpenIftar, brought to us by @wawcreativearts. Their melodious tunes move the heart and uplift the soul, evoking the joyous spirit of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/82d2Qx9vGk— Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 10, 2023
وعبرت صبرينا جميل، أحد الحضور، عن فرحتها باللحظة فقالت "اليوم كانت المرة الأولى لي بالمسرح الشهير، شكسبير غلوب، حيث تناولت إفطاري إلى جانب مئات الأشخاص. شكرًا على المعاملة الجيدة لنا في هذا المكان الرائع".
Today was my first time at the world renowned, Shakespeare’s Globe, opening my fast alongside hundreds of people. Such a treat managing @OpenIftar Twitter for the day in this dreamy venue 🎭 #Ramadan @The_Globe pic.twitter.com/RhgJEU9lfG— Sabrina (@_sabrinajamil) April 10, 2023
وحسب مكتب الإحصاء البريطاني (ONS)، فإن نسبة المسلمين في إنجلترا وويلز ارتفعت بمقدار 1.2 مليون في السنوات العشر الأخيرة، ليصل عدد السكان المسلمين إلى 3.9 ملايين في عام 2021.
ويتركز وجود المسلمين ببريطانيا في 5 مدن، بينها برمنغهام وبرادفورد ومانشستر، ويوجد في البلاد أكثر من 250 مسجدا.
المصدر : الجزيرة + وكالة سند