الحرب الدينية الحرب الدينية

الرسالة نت

ادخل كلمات البحث ...

^200 مثال: غزة العزة

للمرة الأولى في تاريخه..

مسرح شكسبير يستضيف إفطارًا جماعيًا للمسلمين

الرسالة نت-وكالات

استضاف مسرح شكسبير غلوب، أحد أكبر المسارح التاريخية في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، إفطارا جماعيا لعدد من المسلمين، وذلك بتنظيم من مبادرة (الإفطار المفتوح).

ورحب الرئيس التنفيذي للمسرح أمير إدن بالحضور، وقال "لم نتخيل قط استضافة إفطار في مسرحنا، نود أن نشكر إدارة المسرح على تلك الخطوة التي تؤكد قوة قيم الانتماء والوحدة".

وصدح الأذان بين قاعات المسرح، كما صلى الحضور جماعة في لحظة كانت الأولى بمسرح شكسبير الذي اشتهر بحضور الملوك والمشاهير لعروضه.

وأظهرت اللقطات المئات وهم يستمعون للأذان في أنحاء المسرح العريق بديكوره المميز، في مشهد حاز إعجاب رواد المنصات.

وقدم عدد من الفنانين المسلمين بعض الفقرات بعد الإفطار للتعريف بالدين الإسلامي وشهر رمضان، وسادت الفعالية أجواء مميزة.

وحضر الإفطار عدد من الشخصيات البارزة، منهم سفيرة العراق السابقة لدى مملكة النرويج سندس عمر علي التي كتبت عبر حسابها الرسمي "إنها لتجربة رائعة أن يجتمع أكثر من 400 شخص من خلفيات مختلفة في مسرح شكسبير غلوب لتناول الإفطار وسماع النداء للإفطار بكلمة: الله أكبر"، وشكرت المنظمين والمسرح.

وعبرت صبرينا جميل، أحد الحضور، عن فرحتها باللحظة فقالت "اليوم كانت المرة الأولى لي بالمسرح الشهير، شكسبير غلوب، حيث تناولت إفطاري إلى جانب مئات الأشخاص. شكرًا على المعاملة الجيدة لنا في هذا المكان الرائع".

وحسب مكتب الإحصاء البريطاني (ONS)، فإن نسبة المسلمين في إنجلترا وويلز ارتفعت بمقدار 1.2 مليون في السنوات العشر الأخيرة، ليصل عدد السكان المسلمين إلى 3.9 ملايين في عام 2021.

ويتركز وجود المسلمين ببريطانيا في 5 مدن، بينها برمنغهام وبرادفورد ومانشستر، ويوجد في البلاد أكثر من 250 مسجدا.

 

المصدر : الجزيرة + وكالة سند

رابط مختصر
https://alresalah.ps/p/281285

كلمات مفتاحية

مسرح شكسبير

متعلقات

أخبار رئيسية

المزيد من ثقافة

تم نسخ الرابط بنجاح.